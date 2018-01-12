Funeral set for father, 3 children killed in fire

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Funeral services will be held today for a man and his three young children killed in a house fire.

The funeral for Nathan “Nate” Raugh and his children – all 4 and younger – will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 at Restoration Ministries Church of God in Greenwood.

All four died early Monday morning in a mobile home fire in McCormick County.

According to an obituary, Raugh, 25, and his children – 4-year-old James Anthony Tyler Raugh, 3-year-old Jalissa Michelle “Missy” Raugh, and 23-month-old Jordan Jean Raugh are survived by wife and mother Brittany King Raugh.

Memorials may be made to Raugh funeral expense fund, c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.