Help police find suspect in Lavonia bank robbery

LAVONIA, Ga. (WSPA) — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a bank in Lavonia.

The armed robbery happened around 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Northeast Georgia Bank inside Dill’s Food City on Augusta Road.

Lavonia Police Department said in a Facebook post the armed suspect could be in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a brown hooded jacket, black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery. The suspect also had on black gloves. He may have gotten into a car – no make or model provided – before leaving the scene.

On Friday morning, police said they’ve received several leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848. Police say tipsters can remain anonymous.