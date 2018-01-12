Henderson Co Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office wants to recruit you as a volunteer.

There’s no paycheck, but you could help save taxpayers lots of money.

Henderson County VIPs, or Volunteers in Partnership, saved more than $500,000 in taxpayer dollars last year alone, according to figures from the sheriff’s office.

Henderson County VIPs Director Dale Coerver said volunteers do lighter but still crucial duties – jobs that sheriff’s deputies would otherwise have to do. Those tasks include directing traffic at big events, placing speed watch signs, courthouse security detail and administrative work. Some VIP’s even deliver Meals on Wheels.

Deputy Director Tom Williams said in many cases a deputy is nearby in case there’s a security issue. VIPs get a badge and uniform. They’re not issued weapons and have no authority to make traffic stops or arrests.

Volunteers like retired school principal Pam and retired police chief Steve Campbell said it gives them great pleasure and is an honor to serve Sheriff Charles McDonald and their community.

VIP’s need more help and are recruiting people from all walks of life. Coerver said anyone can apply as long as you like dealing with the public pass a background check and work at least one, four hour shift a week.

Click or tap here to read about the program.

For more information or to apply, call 828-698-5055 or e-mail hcsovip@hendersoncountync.org.