Inmate escapes from Union Co. Courthouse

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff David Taylor said an inmate has escaped from custody.

Brent Tyson Austin, 41, an inmate of the S.C. Department of Corrections, escaped around noon Friday.

Austin was at the Union County Courthouse at the time of the escape. It’s believed he stole a 2000 Dodge Dakota extended cab truck after his escape, according to a news release.

The truck has a South Carolina license plate number of GWT 404 and the word “Intimidator” in red letters across the front windshield.

Anyone who sees Austin or the truck is asked to immediately call 911.

Austin is serving a 14-month sentence for a drug conviction, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.