Man accused of several burglaries in Spartanburg Co. arrested

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of more than a dozen burglaries in Spartanburg Co. has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators say Joshua Lewis Anderson, 29, of Melody Forest Ln. in Spartanburg is charged with 18 counts of Burglary – 2nd degree and 2 counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

Deputies say a Facebook post and media release of a burglary surveillance video led to investigators receiving a tip of the identity of the suspect.

They then discovered other leads in several cases to further confirm his identity, according to the report.

Investigators say they conducted a search of his home and found evidence from several burglaries.

They say they found several key pieces of evidence such as clothing worn by Anderson during the commission of the burglaries, a cash register drawer, and other items taken from other burglaries.

Deputies say Anderson was also found at his home. He was brought to the Sheriff’s Office and confessed to several burglaries in Spartanburg County, according to the report.

BUSINESSES

(Pandora’s Boxx, 209 Westgate Mall Dr.)

(Grille 221,4795 S. Church St. Ext.)

(Better Homes and Garden, 8291 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy.)

(Diva Décor, 3211 Reidville Rd., Suite A)

(Advance Therapy Solutions, 8811 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy.)

(Tangled Web, 418 W. Blackstock Rd.)

(Palmetto Storage, 1850 New Cut Rd.)

(UPS Store, 104-A Franklin Ave.)

(Uncle Joe’s Used Cars, 3060 Reidville Rd.) Malicious Injury

(Jabez of Spartanburg, 211-A Wilder Dr.)

(Valvoline, 2645 Reidville Rd.)

(Shanghi Tattoo, 8035 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy.)

(Westview Laundry, 106–A S. Blackstock Rd.) Malicious Injury

(Marime African Braiding, 106-C S. Blackstock Rd. )

(Caliber Collision, 121 Southport Rd.)

(Public Storage, 625 W. Blackstock Rd.)

(Spartanburg Library, 525 Oak Grove Rd.)

(Vaportek, 300 E. Blackstock Rd., Suite G)

(Cashwell Consumer Loans, 300 E. Blackstock Rd., Suite D)

(Service Master Cleaners, 380 Wingo Heights Rd., Suite 7A)

With teamwork and assistance from the community, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify and apprehend a suspect that has been a menace to the community. All the hard work and cooperation is greatly appreciated, and a crucial piece to this investigation.