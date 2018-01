John Ebby with Pickens Co. Schools says a school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

Ebby says it happened on Sitton Rd. in Easley around 3 p.m. near Park Crossing Drive off of Sitton Road.

The bus was carrying 21 kids when a truck pulling out of a private drive pulled out too far and collided with the bus.

No one was hurt and the students were transferred to another bus.