Canton woman shot to death, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a Canton woman.

Asheville Police Department said it was notified around 9:40 p.m. Thursday of a shooting victim at Mission Hospital. Police said the victim, 30-year-old Rhiannon M. Willetts of Canton, was dead when she arrived at the hospital.

Willetts had one gunshot wound, police say.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are tracking down leads and analyzing evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.