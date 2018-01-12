Reduce Food Waste by making Leftovers

Olive Tapenade

Ingredients:

1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

½ cup chopped Kalamata olives

½ cup chopped roasted peppers

1 tbsp. capers

Directions:

1. Combine 1 cup of pasta sauce with a 1/2 cup of chopped Kalamata olives, 1/2 cup of chopped roasted peppers, and a tablespoon of capers.

2. Garnish with some chopped parsley and serve with carrots, celery, and crackers.

3. Or if you want to get extra fancy, mix the tapenade with some store bought hummus and then smear the concoction onto slices of French bread.

4. Top each one with some arugula for a punch of color and peppery flavor.

Salsa

Ingredients: 1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

2 tbsp. lime juice

Corn kernels

Black beans

Cilantro

Diced red onion

Hot sauce

Directions:

1. Mix a cup of marinara with a dash of hot sauce, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, corn kernels, black beans, chopped cilantro, and diced red onion.

2. And voila! You’ve got a bowl filled with instant salsa.

Italian Quesadilla

Ingredients:

Leftover Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

Whole grain tortilla

Mozzarella cheese

Salsa (from above)

Directions:

1. To make one at home, spread some pasta sauce on a medium whole grain tortilla.

2. Then, top with mozzarella cheese and veggies, fold it in half and then pan-fry until golden brown and the cheese is melty.