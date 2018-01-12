SC Restaurant Week and International Auto Show this weekend

(WSPA) — If there’s a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try, go ahead and make that reservation. It’s South Carolina Restaurant Week. The celebration is from Jan. 11 through Jan. 21.

Chefs will be rolling out special menus for the event. Over 30 restaurants are participating in Greenville. It’s the first year that Spartanburg is getting in on the action. They’ll have 15 restaurants to choose from. You can check out the locations and menus online. You don’t need tickets but reservations are encouraged.

You won’t want to miss the South Carolina International Auto Show at the TD Convention Center in Greenville. It’s happening Friday through Sunday. You can get tickets at the gate. It costs $8 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Click or tap here for details.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town. They have shows Saturday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. One show is at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. You can get tickets online starting around $22.