SLED investigating possible missing weapons at Seneca PD

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — State officials are looking into a report of weapons missing from Seneca Police Department.

Seneca Police Chief John Covington confirmed Friday that the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the matter.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office states guns were taken to the Seneca Police Department by private citizens, as part of a relationship dispute. When one of the people went to pick up the guns, he stated not all of them were there. The private citizen filed a report with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, who then asked SLED to investigate.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office stated the following, “No allegations that the police department took the guns but proper documenting paperwork when the weapons were turned over was not available to the owner of the guns.”

Seneca Lt. Robert Tribble was dismissed from the department on January 2nd during the investigation, according to Covington.

He says the dismissal is a personnel matter not directly associated with the original complaint being investigated by SLED.

Covington stated Oconee County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation because of the conflict of interest.

SLED confirmed the investigation, but couldn’t comment further.