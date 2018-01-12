Suspect sought after fatal shooting killed in shootout

Related Coverage Charlotte infant found safe, unharmed following Amber Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man suspected in a fatal shooting has been killed in a shootout outside department headquarters that also left one officer injured.

Authorities tell The Charlotte Observer that 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett was shot Thursday night after ambushing the officer.

Police say the unidentified officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Bennett had been sought by police after officers responding to a call on Thursday found a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

Police said the woman and Bennett had a child together, and police believed the suspect had taken the child, The child was later found unharmed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.