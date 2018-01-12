Woman says 2 of dogs went missing in 2 months in Inman

A woman told deputies that someone stole her dog from her home in Inman and this isn’t the first time it has happened, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 1300 block of Bishop Rd. in Inman on 1/10.

She said the Husky was behind her home inside the fence.

She told deputies the dog is a female named Kia, black and white in color with a turquoise color collar with a pink leash.

This is the second time she’s had a do go missing in the past 2 months, according to the woman.