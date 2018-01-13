2 whooping cough cases confirmed in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – There have been two confirmed cases of pertussis in Buncombe County in the past week, health officials say.

According to the Buncombe County Health and Human Services, the two cases do not appear to be connected to each other or the recent outbreak in Henderson County.

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is an infection of the upper airways and is spread from person to person by coughing of sneezing.

First symptoms include runny nose, low-grade fever, occasional coughing. After one to two weeks, symptoms can worsen to including severe coughing fits (including a high-pitched “whoop” when a breath in taken), vomiting after coughing fits, and exhaustion. Teens and adults may not have the typical “whoop” sound associated with the coughing, especially if they have been immunized.

In Henderson County, there have been 80 reported cases of the illness.