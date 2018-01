SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A firefighters battled a fire at a self-storage business in Spartanburg County, Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the Public Storage on West Blackstock Road around 8:00pm.

The fire caused significant damage to one building at the business.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and are still working to put out all hot spots.

Around 45 firefighters responded to the scene.

