Frigid temperatures return to the Upstate

(WSPA) – Residents of the Upstate and Western North Carolina woke up to temperatures that were 25 to 35 degrees colder than we experienced on Friday. Friday’s high of 63 and low of 41 were exactly 10 degrees above average for this time of year, but another arctic cold front has reversed that trend, and we can expect temperatures to run 10 degrees BELOW average Saturday with even colder weather on the way. The temperature swing is even more drastic in the mountains where Asheville’s high on Friday of 61 will be replaced with a high of just 32 degrees – 15 degrees below average.

24 Hour Temperature Change- 9 a.m. Friday, 1/12/2018 – 9 a.m. Saturday, 1/13/2018

Temperatures will get colder before they finally start to warm up around NEXT weekend. Temperatures are not expected to bottom out until Wednesday and Thursday of next week when a second arctic cold delivers a small chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday and drops temperatures into the low to mid teens Thursday morning. Temperatures will finally return to average Friday with above average temperatures possible next weekend.