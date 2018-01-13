Keith Jackson, legendary college football broadcaster, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (CBS Sports/WSPA) – College football announcer Keith Jackson, who covered decades worth of games across the U.S., has died at 89. According to CBS Sports, the report of Jackson’s death comes from his family.

Jackson began his career in broadcasting sports games in 1952 when he called the Washington State and Stanford football game.

Throughout his time over the airwaves, Jackson reportedly covered sporting events for the NFL, MLB, NBA, PGA Tour golf, the Olympics, boxing, auto racing, and college basketball. CBS Sports reports that he was also the first play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football.

CBS Sports states that Jackson is also credited with titling the Rose Bowl the “Grandaddy of Them All” and gave the “Big House” nickname to the University of Michigan’s home stadium.

Jackson retired in 2005, with his final game broadcast being the iconic 2006 Rose Bowl national championship game between the University of Texas and the University of Southern California.