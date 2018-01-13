Man dies after motorcycle crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Friday night in the City of Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Jackson James Roberts, 22 of Memphis, TN died in the hospital just before midnight Friday and was reportedly injured around 10 p.m.

The collision happened on Poinsett Hwy in the 100 block, near Rutherford Rd.

The coroner’s office reports that Roberts was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

This case is being handled by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.