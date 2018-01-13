Thousands flock to SC International Car Show in Greenville



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Thousands flocked to the TD Convention Center for the 2018 South Carolina International Auto Show, Saturday.

The show, which runs from Friday through Sunday, features over 250 vehicles along with test driving opportunities.

“If you’re looking for a new car, this was the ultimate place to look and shop and it’s also open on Sunday if you need more time,” says Allen Chin with the SC International Auto Show.

Attendees can get inside some of the newest cars available to see the latest in-car technology.

Tickets are $8 at the gate, $5 for seniors. Children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.