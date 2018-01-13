Rep. Trey Gowdy resigns from House Ethics committee over workload

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – Representative Trey Gowdy has resigned from his position on the House Ethics Committee citing the high workload with his other committee assignments.

Gowdy said, in a letter dated January 10 to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, that his four committee assignments, including a chairmanship, was a challenging workload.

Rep. Gowdy is the Representative from the fourth district in South Carolina which includes portions of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Gowdy is chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and he is also assigned to the House Intelligence Committee and House Judiciary Committee.

Here is the full letter presented to the Speaker Ryan:

Dear Speaker Ryan: Thank you for the privilege of serving for the past 5 years on the House Ethics Committee. While few, if any, members seek this assignment, the collegiality of the members coupled with the seriousness of the jurisdiction have made it an experience I will treasure. When I became Chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform I knew I would not be able to keep all other committee assignments to include Judiciary, Intelligence and Ethics. Four committee assignments, including a Chairmanship, is a challenging workload. I was happy to finish out the calendar year and conclude some matters then pending before the Committee. Accordingly, I tender my resignation from the House Ethics Committee pending your designation of a replacement. Thank you again for this opportunity and thank you to my colleagues on the Committee for their hard work and friendship. Sincerely,

Trey Gowdy,

Member of Congress