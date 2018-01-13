Untreated wastewater spills into Mud Creek in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville says that a damaged manhole and heavy rain are causes for a backup of untreated wastewater that eventually ended up in a nearby creek Friday.

According to the report from the City of Hendersonville, the Wastewater Collection System was discovered to have a problem at a manhole location in the 90 Block of Balfour Rd. around 9:22 a.m.

Crews at the site reported that excessive rainfall and a damaged manhole resulted in a sanity sewer overflow involving roughly 58,900 gallons of untreated wastewater. That wastewater made its way into Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources was alerted to the incident Saturday and will be reviewing the situation.