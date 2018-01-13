USC Upstate Falls at Stetson, 87-69

DeLand, Fla. (USC Upstate SID) – Mike Cunningham was one of three players to score in double-figures with a team-high 16 points as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team concluded its three-game road trip to open conference play on Saturday afternoon with an 87-69 loss to the Stetson Hatters at the Edmunds Center.

Upstate falls to 5-15 on the season and 0-3 in conference play while Stetson improves to 10-9 overall and 2-1 in the league.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

The Spartans had three players score in double-figures led by Cunningham who scored 16 points highlighted by four 3-pointers.

Ramel Thompkins came up just short of a double-double with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Avery Diggs scored 10 or more points for the second straight game, and third time overall this season, with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

The Hatters had five players score in double-digits led by B.J. Glasford with a game-high 18 points.

Abayomi Iyiola compiled a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Upstate finished the game shooting 38.7 percent (24-of-62) and made 10 3-pointers for the 13 th time this season.

time this season. The Spartans held a 13-11 advantage in second chance points and also collected 22 bench points, 20 points in the paint and 15 points off turnovers.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

Stetson opened the game scoring six consecutive points on a pair of 3-pointers.

Upstate answered with a 7-2 run and trailed 8-7 with 15:13 remaining on a 3-pointer by Cunningham.

The Hatters led by as many as three points until the Spartans came back and took a 15-13 lead with 12:40 to go after Thompkins connected on a 3-pointer.

Stetson followed with a 16-4 run and went in front 29-19 at the 6:11 mark.

After going down by 11 points, Upstate got to within six points twice beginning at 33-27 with 4:01 left on a jumper by Thomas Booker.

A 3-point play by Deion Holmes at the 2:19 mark put the Spartans down 36-30.

The Hatters would go on a 10-0 run and took their largest lead of the half at 46-30 with 15 seconds left.

Jure Span sent Upstate into halftime down 46-33 after knocking down a 3-pointer with four seconds left before intermission.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

Stetson started the second half on an 8-1 run and went ahead 54-34 at the 15:26 mark.

Cunningham came back on the next possession with a 3-pointer and put the score at 54-37.

The Hatters scored the following four points and led by at least 20 points for nearly a nine-minute stretch.

Stetson took its largest lead of the game during that run at 67-39 with 10:59 remaining.

The Spartans used a 16-7 run that lasted almost five minutes and were down 74-55 with 5:29 to go on a layup from Diggs.

The Hatters would go back in front by 20 points for another four minutes and went into the final 1:30 leading 85-62.

Upstate concluded the game on a 7-2 run with Booker scoring four points and Cunningham three.

Booker’s jumper with 17 seconds remaining made the final score 87-69.

UP NEXT

The Spartans play their first home conference game of the season next Thursday, Jan. 18 when they host Jacksonville at 7 p.m.