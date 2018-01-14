1 shot at Crestwood Forest Apts. in Greenville Co., suspect on run

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Crestwood Forest Apartments in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 7:00pm in front of building 11 at the apartment complex on Crestwood Forest Drive.

The suspect was dressed in all black and left the scene on foot, deputies say. K-9’s were brought in but deputies were not able to find the suspect.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.