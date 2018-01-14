2 dead after fire Saturday morning in Oconee Co.

SALEM, SC (WSPA) – Two people and a dog are dead after a fire early Saturday morning in Salem.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were killed when a mobile home caught fire on Crestwood Drive.

The coroner says the victims’ bodies were found in a bedroom, severely burned beyond recognition.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:00am.

The coroner says DNA will be used to make a positive identification of the victims.

Tentative presumed identifications may be released on Monday after family members are located, the coroner says.

Oconee County Fire and Salem Police are investigating the fire.