50 passengers escape after FL boat catches fire, 1 in critical condition

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A casino shuttle boat caught fire in the Port Richey canal on Sunday with 50 people on board Sunday.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard.

The captain of the shuttle noticed engine trouble. The captain saw flames from the engine room and turned the boat closer to shore so passengers could get to safety.

Everyone on board jumped off the boat and into the water.

All passengers and crew members have been accounted for.

Fifteen people were taken to a hospital as precaution.

Nine patients were taken to the emergency room at Bayonet Point.

One patient there is in critical condition.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office patrol, marine and air unit responded to assist, as well as FWC and the Coast Guard.