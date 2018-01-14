Car crashes into second floor of CA dental office



SANTA ANA, CA (WSPA) – Police say a driver hit a median and their car was launched into the air and into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, California.

Santa Ana Police say the car was speeding when the crash happened on East 17th Street at French Street.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for his injuries and officers say he admitted to using drugs. The other occupants of the car had minor injuries.

A wrecker from Los Angeles County Fire was used to lift the car out of the building.

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney for review as a possible DUI, police say.