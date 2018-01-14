Fire causes heavy damage to building housing two Greenville Co. businesses

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two businesses in Greenville County were badly damaged after a fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, crews were called to Doug Hall Garage and McCoys Auto Service in the 1300 block of Old Spartanburg Rd. near Greer around 5:50 a.m. They are listed as two separate businesses in the same building.

There were no reported injuries at the scene and the business was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department was also assisted by Taylors, Pelham-Batesville, Mauldin, and Greer Fire Departments.

Captain John Tripp of Boiling Springs Fire Department said that roughly 70% of the business’ building was destroyed.

There is no indication at this time as to the cause of the fire.