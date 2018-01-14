Former Furman Lacrosse player remembered after motorcycle crash



GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Jackson Roberts, 22, was in the prime of his life with big dreams of the future when a night with friends turned into a night of tragedy.

Jackson was a student coach on Furman’s Men’s Lacrosse team when he was the passenger on a motorcycle that crashed Friday night.

The driver had minor injuries in the crash and Jackson’s friends rushed to the hospital to be by his side.

None of the players on the lacrosse team expected to have to say goodbye to Jackson that night.

Jackson’s team is remembering him by sharing fond memories of the 22 year old.

The Lacrosse community from around the country has shared condolences with the Furman team, even the official NCAA Twitter page showed support for the team saying “We join Furman in mourning the loss of Lacrosse player Jackson Roberts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

Jackson’s friends say he was passionate and confident, but it was his kindness that everyone admired.

The team will be back to practice on Monday despite their sorrow, but they say as a team they are stronger now and will dedicate every game to Jackson Roberts.