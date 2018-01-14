Spartanburg house severely damaged in morning fire

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg house was severely damaged in a fire Sunday morning on Hayne Street.

Spartanburg Fire Department says there was heavy fire at the back of the home when they arrived on scene. The fire was brought under control around 25 to 30 minutes after crews arrived.

There were three people inside the house at the time of the fire. Fire investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the home and the occupants were unaware of the fire until someone knocked on their door to tell them.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross say they are assisting two adults and four children who were displaced by the fire.

Hayne Street Fire in Spartanburg (From: Spartanburg Fire Department)