Woman burned in overnight house fire in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters say a woman had to be flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, GA after a house fire on Rosehaven Way in Greer.

According to Pelham-Batesville Fire Department, the fire began in the kitchen of the home just after 12:30am.

The victim was the only person in the house and was taken to Pelham Medical Center before being flown to the burn center in critical condition due to burns to her head and face, according to firefighters.

The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time.