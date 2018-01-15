Driver hits SCHP patrol car, charged with DUI in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is facing DUI charges after an accident involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper.
Michael Hazel, 28, is charged with DUI second offense.
Authorities say just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Interstate 26 West near Aviation Avenue following the accident
“Based on a preliminary investigation, a Ford F150 driven by Michael Hazel, 28, struck the rear of a stationary marked Dodge Charger on I26,” according to Major Eric Watson.
“The State Trooper was not inside the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured,” Watson added.
Hazel sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.
Hazel was granted a $10,824.50 bond. He’s since been released from the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
Crime
