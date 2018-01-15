Fire fatality rate in South Carolina continues to grow

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – The cause of a fire that killed two in Oconee County this weekend is still under investigation. The coroner has yet to release the names of the two victims, but tells 7News it was a man and woman who were burned beyond recognition.

These two are not the first victims to house fires in South Carolina this year. In fact, just 15 days into the new year and the state already has 13 fire fatalities. Statistics show right now South Carolina is ranked second for 2018 on number of fire fatalities.

So fire departments across the state are sharing tips to help people stay safe.

“Make sure you have a working smoke alarm and if you do have one make sure you have a fresh battery in it. Make sure you have a fire extinguisher and if you have gas fired appliances make sure to have a carbon monoxide alarm,” said Shane Gibbs, Oconee County Fire Marshal.

If you can’t afford a smoke detector, Oconee County has a program that you may be eligible to receive one for free. To find out how, you can call the department at 864-638-4200.