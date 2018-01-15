Flu Strain Hits U.S., South Carolina Hard

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Hospitals across the country are scrambling to treat thousands of patients stricken with the flu.

More than 100 people have died from a stronger-than-expected flu strain between October 1 and January 6, according to the Center for Disease Control. 15 of those deaths were in South Carolina.

Bon Secours St. Francis says it has seen a spike in people seeking treatment.

“A lot of people come in thinking that it’s not the flu because there’s not a lot of nausea and vomiting which there isn’t with the flu,” said Brandi Giles, a nurse practitioner with the hospital system. “And we test them and they’re positive.”

Within the past week, Bon Secours St. Francis tested 1,980 people for the flu. 214 tested positive for the virus and 32 from that group were admitted. The hospital has restricted visitors to its mom/baby and oncology units to avoid spreading the virus.

Experts recommend getting a flu shot, washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough to avoid coming down with the virus.