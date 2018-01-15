Inmate who killed Laurens Co. deputy, girlfriend dies at Perry Correctional

Related Coverage Bennie Brown gets life, guilty of murder of girlfriend and deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an inmate died at the Perry Correctional Institution on Friday.

According to the coroner’s office, Bennie Ray Brown, 45, of Pelzer, SC, went into cardiac arrest on Friday.

EMS crews were called and tried to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, as well as the coroner’s office is investigating this case.

Last year, Brown was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Nicole Kingsborough and Laurens Co. deputy Roger Rice in 2011, and was sentenced to life in prison.