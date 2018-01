(WSPA) — Lace up your skates for one last spin on the ice.

Spartanburg’s Skating on the Square and Ice on Main in Greenville will soon close for the season.

Both rinks are open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

The cost to skate is $10.

Click or tap here for more information on Skating on the Square.

Greenville officials say more than 12,000 skaters participated in this season’s Ice on Main. More details available here.