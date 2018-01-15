Lyman man charged with attempted murder in shooting

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A 66-year-old Lyman man is jailed on attempted murder and other charges after a shooting.

Police responded Sunday night to a shooting at a home on Walcott Drive.

An arrest warrants state James Ronald Edwards intended to kill the victim when he shot him in the chest with a .38-caliber revolver pistol.

Edwards shot the 26-year-old victim at the home they share, according to a police report. Edwards reportedly told police “I got him” and later said he didn’t like how the victim was treating a woman who witnessed the shooting.

Edwards stated “I didn’t hit him in the heart, I hit him in the shoulder, if I wanted to kill him I could have,” the report states.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Hospital.

Edwards is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was ticketed for simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He’s in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under a $23,000 bond on the attempted murder and weapons charges.

A magistrate judge has ordered that Edwards be placed on GPS monitoring, and have no firearms or contact with the victim.