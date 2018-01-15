Man accused of indecent exposure at Spartanburg hotel

SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – A Chesnee man was arrested on an indecent exposure charge Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office report, a deputy responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pottery Road in reference to a man making an obscene gestures towards in front of the hotel clerk.

When the deputy arrived on-scene, the victim was standing outside of the office door and a green Ford Escort — driven by Marvin Terrell McDowell — was parked nearby.

When the deputy told McDowell to put his hands up, McDowell’s brake lights came on the vehicle and the victim told the deputy “he’s gonna run!”

McDowell then reportedly pulled the vehicle forward, turned to the victim and made an obscene gesture.

According to the report, McDowell’s vehicle had a paper tag, so he could not be identified through the DMV.

McDowell pulled his vehicle around the hotel and went out of the far side of the parking lot.

The deputy attempted to stop McDowell, but he refused and a chase began.

According to the report, McDowell turned left onto New Cut Road and traveled west at a high rate of speed before crossing over John Dodd Road.

He then sped up to around 105 mph and traveled up New Cut Road, towards Inman, and he lost control of his vehicle around a curve at Blackstock Road.

McDowell’s vehicle reportedly left the right side of the road, crashed through a fence and rolled over.

Another deputy responded to the scene and two deputies approached the vehicle and found McDowell unconscious and slumped over the back of the front passenger seat.

EMS was then called to the scene and deputies removed him from the vehicle.

McDowell was then placed on his back and handcuffed. He soon regained consciousness and reportedly became combative with deputies who told him he was under arrest.

EMS crews then arrived on scene and took him to the hospital for treatment.

A records check revealed McDowell was listed as a habitual traffic offender and also had two previous convictions for driving under suspension within the last 10 years.

McDowell also reportedly had a previous conviction for failure to stop for blue lights in 2017.

According to the report, McDowell was charged with indecent exposure, reckless driving, driving under suspended, habitual traffic offender, blue light violation no injuries- 2nd subsequent offense.