Man charged with murder in sister’s shooting in Rutherford Co.

Timothy Powell

RUTHERFORD Co., NC (WSPA) – A Rutherford Co. man has been indicted for the 2016 murder of his sister.

The sheriff’s office says Timothy Earl Powell, 53, was arrested Sunday night.

They say Powell shot Deborah Hoyle, 57, in the stomach in September 2016.

Sheriff Chris Francis says alcohol was a factor.

He was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but he was indicted for murder after Hoyle died.

