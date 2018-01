SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Pacolet man has died a week after a crash on US-176 in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, 63-year-old Gary Wayne Ingle died Monday evening at the hospital.

The crash happened on January 8 on US-176 near Rushing Road.

The coroner’s office says they have not yet determined the cause and manner of death.