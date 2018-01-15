Multiple explosions in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating

Spartanburg County Sheriffs office is investigating multiple explosions that seem to rock the foundation of a number of neighborhoods in the Duncan area.

Homeowners are banning together to do what they can to stay safe.

The hole in the grass exposing the dirt, marks the spot where neighbors say something exploded.

It was so powerful it shook their home and neighbors say, this is just one of many explosions.

Dusty Walulik says, “It feels like we’re being bullied.” It’s a sentiment felt by Dusty and many of her neighbors.

Dusty describes what the explosion looks like, it’s a bright light it’s an explosion that shakes the house, it shakes the ground.

It’s knocks things off the wall in People’s homes it definitely shakes the windows and shakes the doors.”

No one is ever seen before the explosions, but the noise is so loud, it can be heard in neighboring subdivisions.

The vibrations so strong, making those closer to the point of impact uneasy.

Justice Walulik deals with the explosions the best way he knows how, he says “When I’m awake during that time when it’s late I’m always like prepared because like I know it’s going to come.”

Neighbors keep in touch and share information online. These Small Explosions have been consistent since last spring.

It’s a new normal at least for now.

They usually happen between 9:00 pm and 2 am.

Neighbors Filing Multiple police reports puts the incidents on the radar of the Spartanburg County Sheriffs Office and neighbors hope they’ll bring it to an end soon.

Dusty says, “Hopefully it’s just kids that are just getting their kicks out of letting the explosions go.”

No individuals or animals have been hurt in any of these explosions.

The message is If you see something, say something.

Any piece of information can be helpful.