Oconee Co. fatal fire victims identified

Related Coverage 2 dead after fire Saturday morning in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Coroner’s Office officials confirmed the presumptive identifications of two people killed in a Saturday morning mobile home fire in Salem.

According to a coroner’s office release, Karen Denise Skeens, 51, of Salem, and Roger Thomas Connally, 55, were the individuals known to be at the mobile home on the night and morning of the fire.

Skeens reportedly was the owner of the mobile home and Connally was known to be a visitor of the home.

Coroner’s office officials said a further investigation will be performed to positively identify Skeens and Connally, as well as learn the cause and manner of death.