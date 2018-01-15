SC Restaurant Week growing in the Upstate

Related Coverage Must Try Specials During Spartanburg Restaurant Week

(WSPA) — South Carolina Restaurant Week is back and the 11-day event is growing in the Upstate.

More than 40 restaurants are participating in Greenville, while Spartanburg is participating for the first time.

Chefs are creating special menus for you to experience the best of what local restaurants have to offer.

Across the Palmetto State, more than 300 restaurants will offer lunch and dinner menus during the event.

Foodies can visit more expensive restaurants where they might not otherwise splurge to see what’s available for a lower price.

Diners say they like to try out what their favorite restaurants have to offer, while chefs think it’s a great opportunity to experiment and be creative with ingredients.

Click or tap here for more information, including which restaurants are participating.