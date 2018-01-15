Snow chance for Wednesday in Upstate and WNC

(WSPA)–Cold temperatures start the week and by Wednesday we could see some snow on the ground in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

According to Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Malachi Rogers, there’s a system working through the midwest that will arrive in the area late Tuesday. By sunset, there could be snow in WNC. It will arrive in the Upstate by midnight, with snow falling into the early morning hours Wednesday.

The system isn’t expected to leave a lot of snow, with most amounts just a trace to two inches. Cold temperatures mean whatever makes it to the ground will stick and could create some dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

After the cold temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, things should warm up to above normal for the weekend.

