4 officers shot in York Co., suspect in custody

YORK Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say three deputies and one police officer were shot early Tuesday in York County.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was also wounded and is in custody.

York County officials said during a news conference that officers had responded to a domestic call where the suspect was assaulting a woman around 10 p.m. Monday. It happened on Farrier Lane outside the city limits of York. Before authorities arrived on scene, the suspect ran away from the scene. The York County K9 units were called out to track the suspect.

Officials said McCall shot a York police officer around 1 a.m. A deputy took the injured officer to the hospital in a patrol car. After the shooting, numerous agencies arrived on the scene to look for the suspect. People living nearby also received a reverse 911 call.

Around 3:30am, shots were fired again injuring three deputies who were searching for the suspect. Two of the deputies had to be flown to the hospital. An ambulance took the third deputy to the hospital. Deputies aren’t releasing the extent of their injuries, names or conditions.

McCall was taken into custody. He was also shot.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.