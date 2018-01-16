4K pre-registration starts today in Greenville Co. Schools

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Tuesday is the first day parents can pre-register their children for 4-year-old kindergarten this fall in Greenville County.

The school district reports it has six child development centers and multiple schools that offer this service, but pre-registration doesn’t guarantee enrollment.

A district spokesperson says children selected for 4K programs must demonstrate academic/developmental needs and/or risk factors such as low family income and low parent education level.

Children will be screened in March and will be ranked district-wide. Those considered most at-risk for school success will receive initial assignments.

“The goal is to ensure that all children begin kindergarten on a level playing field,” said GCSD Director of Communications Beth Brotherton is a statement, “and that children who might not have access to private pre-school programs have the same level of preparedness as their peers.”

You can learn more about 4-year-old kindergarten in Greenville County by clicking here