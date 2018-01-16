Bridge deck failure closes inside lane of I-85S in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said an inside lane of Interstate 85 southbound in Anderson Co. has been closed due to bridge deck failure on the interstate at mile marker 14.2.

The bridge is reportedly over Lake Hartwell and Three and Twenty Creek.

Repair work is expected to begin tomorrow, weather permitting.

“Until exploratory demolition work is accomplished to determine the extent of patching needed, we are unable to give a time frame for how long the closure will have to remain in place. Every effort will be made to get the repair completed and lane reopened as soon as possible.”

SCDOT asks drivers to use caution in all work zones.

To check on road conditions, visit http://www.511sc.org/.