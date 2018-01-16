CDC calls flu “epidemic” widespread

We’ve told you this past week how almost all of the hospitals in our viewing area are restricting visitors because of the flu.

And data from hospitals across our area show the spike in just the last few weeks is undeniable.

Anmed Health in Anderson was the first hospital in the Upstate to restrict visitors, and with good reason.

Anmed says there’s been 484 positive flu cases in the last 7 days, compared to just 37 cases for the first nine days of January.

Today leaders at the CDC explained how this flu season is measuring up against past year.

“All of the states, 49 of them at least, are reporting in the same week widespread activity and from what I understand that hasn’t happened in the last 13 years and maybe hasn’t happen once in the past,” said Dr. Dan Jernigan with the CDC.

The agency says the South and the West are getting hit the hardest right now.

The most common strain coming back in recent lab test, H3N2, Is associated with more severe flu seasons.

“H3N2 viruses evolved more rapidly than other viruses,” said David Wentworth with the CDC.

That may explain why Greenville Health System is seeing a spike, in not just flu cases, but flu related admissions to the hospital.

Check out the data.

Last year in the first week of January, GHS had 390 positive tests with 13 admissions. This year, it had 1331 with 51 admissions that same week.

Spartanburg Regional had 70 cases the first week of January and it jumped to 138 the second week. Both are higher than last year.

The CDC recommends most patients get antiviral drugs. But with the surge in cases, there’s a growing risk of a shortage.

“We are working with manufacturers to address these existing gaps. And clinicians should consider advising their patients that they may need to call more than one pharmacy,” said Alicia Fry with the CDC.