ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on I-85 southbound at the 17 mile marker in Anderson Co.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SCHP says a tractor trailer was slowed for traffic when a car hit the truck from behind.

The deceased driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt.