Greenville Co. schools watch winter weather, consider status for Wednesday

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Most of the Upstate is under a winter weather advisory for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and the state’s largest school district is watching conditions to determine status for schools.

The Greenville County School District Director of Communications says leaders will try to make a decision on whether to open or delay schools on Wednesday by Tuesday evening.

“We will evaluate the timing of the possible storm and how it could affect travel conditions for buses and car riders in the morning,” said Beth Brotherton in a written statement.

The National Weather Serice has issued the advisory – from 10:00 pm Tuesday to noon Wednesday – for Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Laurens, Pickens and part of Oconee counties.

Brotherton says district leaders are consulting with with the National Weather Service, emergency preparedness officials, the Department of Transportation and law enforcement as they monitor the latest forecasts.

The district says it’s primary concern is for all students and staff along with students who travel across Greenville County to attend magnet schools plus teachers or staff who may not live close to the school where they’re employed.

District warehouses are preparing trucks with ice melt and plows to clear entrances, sidewalks and parking lots at schools. The district ICE team also travels bus routes to determine if there are any icy or dangerous spots.

Parents are encouraged to check GCSD social media and main websites. 7 News will post any school closings or delays on wspa.com and on the 7 News app.

The district is also offering alerts to cell phones by texting “follow @gcsalerts” to 40404.