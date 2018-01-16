Greenville Co. school opens food pantry

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) A Greenville County school is doing its part to help hungry students.

Administrators at Mitchell Road Elementary transformed this student store into a food pantry after noticing some of the students were going hungry. Needy students were given a bag of food every weekend filled with canned foods, snacks and cups of fruit.

“What we found with some of our kids is that if they weren’t eating at school during the week, then they didn’t have food for the weekend,” said Heather Dye, administrator with Mitchell Road Elementary.

The pantry has been up and running since last fall and so far is helping about six people. Administrators are currently working to identify other students who may also be in need.