Greenwood Co. Schools Dist. 50 registration dates

(NEWS RELEASE) – Greenwood School District 50 will begin registration for the 2018-2019 school year on Monday, January 22, 2018 through Friday, January 26, 2018. New Kindergarten and New First Grade Students Should REGISTER. Parents and/or guardians should register their new to kindergarten or first grade children at the school that serves their attendance area between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Applications for New Child Development (4K) Students will be taken the same week. Students applying to the Child Development program must have an active Medicaid card or the family must be eligible for free/reduced lunch in order to qualify for the full-day program. Child Development applications are taken at the Greenwood Early Childhood Center located at 1125 East Cambridge Avenue.

Choice programs’ applications are located on the Greenwood District 50 website. Online applications for the three-year old half-day Montessori program, the full-day Montessori program for four and five-year olds as well as for Kindergarten or first grade at the Greenwood School of Inquiry must be completed online by January 26, 2018. Students applying for these programs are chosen by lottery. Parents applying for the choice programs for their students should also complete a registration form at the school the students are zoned to attend.

Documents to be presented to the school during registration are the child’s legal birth certificate, SC Record of Immunization (white state certified copy, not the pink card), and proof of residence. A current utility, telephone, or cable bill is acceptable. Applicants for the Child Development program must also bring an active Medicaid card or proof of eligibility for free/reduced lunch (pay stub or income tax return).